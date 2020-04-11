Bihar villagers scramble to name their children after Covid and Corona as pandemic disease devours 100,000 lives

PATNA—People in India’s Bihar state seem to be fascinated by the coronavirus disease or Covid-19 which has killed over 103,000 people in the world so far.

Sounds strange but the villagers in Bihar have been repeatedly naming their children after Corona and Covid as a tribute to all the healthcare professionals fighting the pandemic disease.

In a latest development, a couple from Gaya district in Bihar has named their newborn twins Corona and Covid. The couple is a resident of Jaynandan Bigha village under Tikari block.

Julie Devi, wife of Sriram Sharma, delivered the babies at a private nursing home in Gaya town on Thursday. Subsequently, the family named the newborn son Covid while the girl was named Corona.

“We are very happy. We have given them unique names to make their births more memorable,” Sharma said on Saturday.

Last week, another couple from Gaya district had named their newborn child as Covid.

Priyanjali Kumari, wife of Manish Kumar had delivered the baby AN Magadh Medical College and Hospital which has now been dedicated to treatment of Corona patents.

“It is true the people across the world have been living in a state of panic due to coronavirus disease but at the same time, happiness has reached my home after the birth of the child. So we have named him as Covid,” Manish said.

According to a latest report of the health department, the total number of corona positive cases has jumped to 61 in Bihar till April 11.

According to Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar, the 45-year-old man from Nawada district had come in contact with corona positive. “Contact tracing is being done,” he said.

The disease has claimed one life in Bihar so far.