Bihar villagers find money withdrawn from bank accounts after casting votes

PATNA—Police have begun investigation after several villagers alleged they lost money after passing through a technical process to cast their votes in the ongoing village council elections in Bihar—the second such complaints in the past one week.

The fresh case was reported from eastern Bihar’s Purnia district. Around a dozen women voters alleged amounts as heavy as Rs40,000, Rs30,000 and Rs25,000 got deducted from their bank accounts shortly after they had submitted their Aadhaar numbers and gave thumb impressions at a polling station in Baisi block of Purnia district on November 29, local medias have reported.

“Many villagers have complained deduction of money from their bank accounts shortly after casting their votes. We are investigating the matter,” Baisi police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Suman told the local media.

A similar incident was earlier reported from Munger district last week when several voters complained deduction of money from their bank accounts after casting of votes. The police later arrested a polling staff.