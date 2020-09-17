Bihar Villagers construct bridge by donations as govt keeps ignoring their demand in past 30 years

PATNA—Villagers in Bihar have raised donations to construct a bridge on their own after the local leaders ignored their demand.

Reports said the residents from Budhaul village in Gaya district are constructing the bridge with the help of their donations raised at their own level. The construction of this bridge had been pending for the past 30 years.

Local TV footage show the villagers joining their hands together and constructing the bridge.

“We had been demanding construction of this bridge for many years but the government ignored our demand. So we decided to construct it at our own level,” a local villager told the local media.

This comes amid a local villager digging out 5 km-long canal on his own in 20 years in Gaya’s Imamganj block.

The construction of canal has brought happiness in the region.