Bihar villager who got as many Covid jabs to end his chronic pains booked for cheating

PATNA—An elderly Bihar villager who claimed to have taken 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Brahmdeo Mandal who hails from Madhepura district has been booked for cheating by impersonation at the local Puraini police station.

“We have registered the case and he will caught soon,” a local police officer Deepak Chandra Das told the media on Sunday.

Mandal, a retired postal department employee, had used different identity cards and mobile numbers to get as many doses claiming they reduced his chronic pains.

He claimed to have benefited a lot after getting jabs. “The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mandal told the media referring to the vaccines and said he felt better after every dose.

“The vaccines helped me reduce my back, waist and knee joint pains. That’s why I wanted more and more jabs,” said Mandal, a former postal department staff.

The man got the first dose on February 13 last year and subsequently he went literally mad to get more and more shots.

He got the second shot on March 13, followed by third shot on May 19, fourth on June 16, fifth on July 24, sixth on August 31, seventh on September 11, eighth on September 22, ninth on September 24 and the rest after that the same year.

Last week, the man had rushed to a local health centre located in Chausa block of his home district to get the twelfth dose when he was caught. The man has reported no side effects of the repeated vaccination.

The health department has ordered an investigation as to how he managed to get so many does without being caught earlier.

 

