Bihar villager cycles 100 KM to take his cancer-stricken wife to hospital for health check-up

PATNA—As everyone currently talks about Jyoti Kumari, the cycle girl from Darbhanga town in Bihar, similar efforts by another such man have gone unnoticed.

Vinay Kumar carried his wife on cycle all the way from Gaya to Patna for treatment on Wednesday as he failed to get any transport due to lockdown.

- Sponsored -

His wife Phulwa Devi had been suffering from deadly cancer for long and Vinay urgently required a vehicle to reach Patna, 100 km away, for the health check-up of his wife.

The man tried hard to hire a car or at least an ambulance to reach Patna but his all efforts went in vain.

On Wednesday, he woke up early and left for Patna on his rickety cycle with his wife riding pillion and his son on the front seat, ignoring the scorching sun, long distance and hunger. His lone concern was to somehow reach the hospital and save his wife.

He set off on journey in the morning and reached Patna by 3 pm in the afternoon, covering some 100 km distance in nine hours. His wife had been under treatment pf doctors at Patna’s India Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

When he tried to meet the doctors on reaching Patna on Wednesday, he was told to come some other day but he didn’t lose his heart and passed the night staying on the road.

The very next day, he went to the hospital again and succeeded in his attempt. The doctor told him nothing to worry.

“I faced a lot of troubles but am happy that my wife is recovering fast. The doctors said there is nothing to worry now and have also reduced the number of medicines,” Vinay said.

This ‘cycle man’ story has gone unnoticed in the local media.

Last week, Jyoti Kumari had made headlines when she cycled about 1,200 KM with her father riding pillion to reach her home amid Corona lockdown. His father had a fractured leg and couldn’t move on his own.