Bihar Village erupts into celebration after youth believed dead 13 years back released from Pak jail

PATNA—A village in Bihar has gone into celebration mode after being informed by the local authorities that a youth who was presumed dead by his family members 13 years back was, in fact, alive in Pakistan jail and that a team of local police officials have left for Punjab to take him back home. According to reports, the youth was handed over to the BSF by the Pakistan authorities over the weekend. The youth was lodged in Karachi jail.

Chhavi Mushhar, 36, had mysteriously gone missing from his village Khilafarpur village in Buxur district when he was 23-year-old. Anxious family members launched extensive searches for him but unable to trace him out despite their all efforts, they eventually performed his last rites, believing he might be dead. In due course, his young wife Anita Kumari too disowned him and married another youth after constantly waiting for his return for two years.

A twist in the tale came in December last when a local police official contacted Chhavi’s family to inform them that they have received a letter from a man named Chhavi who claims to be a citizen of Khilafatpur in India and is apparently lodged in a jail in Pakistan. The police official also showed them the photograph of the letter writer to know if they can identify the youth. The family instantly identified the youth and told the police how he had gone missing from his house in 2009.

13 years after he went missing and remained completely out of touch with his family members, a police team has now rushed to Punjab’s Gurudaspur to get the missing youth back home. The youth was initially handed over to the BSF officials by the Pakistan authorities through the Attari border.

“We have rushed a police team to the Gurudaspur district to bring him back. He will be brought home soon after completing the basic legal formalities and will be handed over to the family,” Buxur district superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar told the media today.

His mother turned emotional after coming to know that the process was currently underway to bring her son back and said her lone wish was to see him before her death.

“I never imagined that he would be alive and would be meeting me one day. We had already performed his last rites thinking he might be no more but see the quirk of fate…I just can’t express my happiness in words,” her mother told the local media.