Bihar varsity professor honoured as Distinguished Teacher of English in India

PATNA—A senior professor from Central University of South Bihar in Gaya, Prabhat Kumar Singh has been honoured as the “Distinguished Teacher of English” in the country by Researchers Association of Odisha.

The Association organizes ‘Meet the Teacher’ programme in which select university teachers of English are felicitated in recognition of their remarkable career.

Prof Singh got the honour in the weekend during the national webinar. Singh was introduced to the audience by Prof Ashok Kumar Mohanty of SOA University, Bhubaneswar and the session was chaired by Professor B K Das, the President of the Association.

Singh in his address emphasized the need for combining scholarship with intelligibility and elaborated upon the fast-expanding dimensions of Humanities that have opened new spheres of academic enterprise.

In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years as College and University teacher and academic, Singh has published 15 books of creative and critical writing, more than three dozens of research papers and has attended/chaired sixty national/ international seminars/ conferences in India and abroad.

He has been on academic visits to Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Spain and the USA. A bilingual poet, he has received a number of literary honours and awards.

He has been a votary of Indian Intellectual Traditions and has also introduced English Writing from Bihar as an elective paper in postgraduate programme. According to him, Indian English Literature in all probability originated from Bihar with the travel writing of Sake Deen Mohamet.

Eminent professors and academicians like Prof RW Desai of Delhi University, Prof CRV Rao of VS University (AP), Prof Rajnath Allahabad University, Prof Mohan Ramanan of Osmania University, Prof Prashant Sinha of Pune University, Prof B Parvati of Vishakhapatnarn University, apart from a large number of university and college teachers and research scholars attended the programme.