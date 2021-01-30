The Bihar Post

Bihar varsity professor honoured as Distinguished Teacher of English in India

CLAIMS INDIAN ENGLISH LITERATURE IN ALL PROBABILITY ORIGINATED FROM BIHAR

BiharEducationIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
english professor, PK Singh, distinguished teacher, Researchers Association of Odiha,Central University of South Bihar, Gaya, Bihar news, Sake Deen Mohamet
234

PATNA—A senior professor from Central University of South Bihar in Gaya, Prabhat Kumar Singh has been honoured as the “Distinguished Teacher of English” in the country by Researchers Association of Odisha.

The Association organizes ‘Meet the Teacher’ programme in which select university teachers of English are felicitated in recognition of their remarkable career.

- Sponsored -

Prof Singh got the honour in the weekend during the national webinar. Singh was introduced to the audience by Prof Ashok Kumar Mohanty of SOA University, Bhubaneswar and the session was chaired by Professor B K Das, the President of the Association.

Singh in his address emphasized the need for combining scholarship with intelligibility and elaborated upon the fast-expanding dimensions of Humanities that have opened new spheres of academic enterprise.

You May Like this also

Recruitment for field expert doctors for…

Bihar Post Desk

Monkey halts Rajdhani Express for an…

Bihar Post Desk

In his illustrious career spanning over 40 years as College and University teacher and academic, Singh has published 15 books of creative and critical writing, more than three dozens of research papers and has attended/chaired sixty national/ international seminars/ conferences in India and abroad.

He has been on academic visits to Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Spain and the USA. A bilingual poet, he has received a number of literary honours and awards.

He has been a votary of Indian Intellectual Traditions and has also introduced English Writing from Bihar as an elective paper in postgraduate programme. According to him, Indian English Literature in all probability originated from Bihar with the travel writing of Sake Deen Mohamet.

Eminent professors and academicians like Prof RW Desai of Delhi University, Prof CRV Rao of VS University (AP), Prof Rajnath Allahabad University, Prof Mohan Ramanan of Osmania University, Prof Prashant Sinha of Pune University, Prof B Parvati of Vishakhapatnarn University, apart from a large number of university and college teachers and research scholars attended the programme.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6032 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Contract killer who started grocery shop…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar tableau to miss R-Day parade at…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman kills young daughters believing…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More