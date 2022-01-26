Bihar: Two school officials clash over unfurling tri-colour, both pull the rope

PATNA—Two senior officials clashed over unfurling the national flag at a government school during the Republic Day in Bihar on Wednesday.

The unpleasant incident took place at a government-run Kasturba Gandhi school in Bihar’s Madhepura district.

Witnesses said school runner Rajesh Kumar was preparing to unfurl the flag when school warden Shweta Bharti indulged in verbal duel with him.

Setting aside her objections, Kumar went ahead with pulling the rope of the flag when Bharti too held the same rope and in the ensuing clash, the national flag got unfurled, witnesses said. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Local DPO, Sarv Siksha, Washir Nawaz told the local media that only the school runner holds the legitimate right to unfurl the tri-colour in government-run Kasturba Gandhi schools on Republic Day.

