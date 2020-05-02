Bihar: Top LJP leader’s son arrested in bank robbery case

PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested the son of a top Lok Janshkti Party (LJP) leader in connection with a bank robbery. The LJP is headed by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The arrested youth identified as Shashi Paswan is the son of Nalanda district LJP president Raju Paswan, police said. He was arrested from Jharkhand where he had taken shelter for the last one year.

- Sponsored -

The youth was wanted in connection with the robbery committed in the Ekangarsarai branch of the South Bihar Gramin Bank in Nalanda district last year. Rs One lakh had been looted at gun-point from the bank.

He was also wanted in 2015 Canara bank robbery in which Rs43 lakh were looted and 2019 loot in Flipcart company office in which Rs7 lakh had been looted.

“We have arrested the accused from Ranchi. He had been absconding for long. This is a major achievement for the police,” Ekangarsarai police station in-charge Vivek Kumar told the media on Saturday.