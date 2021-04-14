The Bihar Post

Bihar to set up power transmission lines to provide power to Nepal

BiharIndiaWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
BSPTC, power supply, Nepal, Bihar, Bihar news Image courtesy: bsptcl.in
47

PATNA—Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL), state’s prominent power transmission company, is setting up two power transmission lines to supply power to Nepal.

A state government official said the Bihar power transmission company would be very soon starting works on the two projects following a request by the Nepal government. The project will cost Rs31.9 million.

- Sponsored -

“The BSPTCL has made significant achievements in matter of power transmission in the past few years and the kind of trust shown by the Nepal government in the company explain much about its quality and credibility,” Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Wednesday.

You May Like this also

Govt deputes IAS officials to monitor…

Bihar Post Desk

Case registered against three Opp…

Bihar Post Desk

ALSO READ: Mother of lynched Bihar cop dies of shock, both cremated together

The minister said the Government of India too has granted permission for this.

According to an official report, the Bihar government has been currently supplying 441 MW of power to Nepal.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6149 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar health official sacked for…

Bihar Post Desk

Historians, scholars protest…

Bihar Post Desk

Patient declared dead by Indian hospital…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,948

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More