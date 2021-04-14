Bihar to set up power transmission lines to provide power to Nepal

PATNA—Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL), state’s prominent power transmission company, is setting up two power transmission lines to supply power to Nepal.

A state government official said the Bihar power transmission company would be very soon starting works on the two projects following a request by the Nepal government. The project will cost Rs31.9 million.

“The BSPTCL has made significant achievements in matter of power transmission in the past few years and the kind of trust shown by the Nepal government in the company explain much about its quality and credibility,” Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said on Wednesday.

The minister said the Government of India too has granted permission for this.

According to an official report, the Bihar government has been currently supplying 441 MW of power to Nepal.