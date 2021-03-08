Bihar to deworm 22 million children to make next generation healthy

PATNA—The Bihar government has announced to give worm control medicines to 2.25 crore (22.5 million) children under the National Deworking Day programme. As part of the initiative, special campaign will be in motion till March 10.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said the worm control programme was being successfully conducted in 13 districts of the state which include Arwal, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Nalanda, Nawada, Purnia, Rohtas, Samastipur and Vaishali.

In the remaining 25 districts, albendazole tablets will be administered to the children very soon, the minister said.

The minister added that the Anganwadi workers would provide worm control medicines to the children in the age group of 1-5 years and out of school children in the age group of 6-19 through home visits, keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.

The minister informed during the National Deworming Day programme held in September 2020, the health department was able to deworm around 2.66 crore (26.6 million) children from 25 districts of the state with the help of ASHA workers.

He said the programme had been playing an important role in improving the health of children adding the programme would make children healthier, focus on their studies and also improve their livelihood chances in future.