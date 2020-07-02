Bihar teenager ‘raped’, killed for stealing mangoes from orchard

PATNA—A teenaged girl in Bihar was allegedly raped before being killed after she intruded into the mango orchard of a local villager and tried to pluck a few mangoes.

The horrible incident which took place at Pataur village in Darbhanga district on Wednesday has sent shock waves in the areas.

Victim’s father Ashok Paswan has alleged her daughter was raped and killed for stealing a few mangoes from an orchard owned by an ex-army person Arjun Mishra.

Mishra has been absconding since the incident but the police have arrested his wife who was also severely beaten up by the angry villagers.

“The police will conduct a fair investigation into the incident and arrest the culprits behind’s girls murder,” Darbhanga’s senior SP Babu Ram told the media on Thursday.

The police official gave this assurance after the angry villagers blocked the road, ransacked home of the accused and then also destroyed his orchard to register their protest over murder of the 13-year-old girl.