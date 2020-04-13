Bihar teenager goes out to buy medicines for mother, himself lands on the hospital bed!

PATNA—A teenager in Bihar who had gone out to purchase medicines for his sick mother himself landed on the hospital bed after being badly beaten by the police. His mother suffers from migraine disease.

The shocking incident took place in Saran district of Bihar on Sunday.

According to a report in the local media, Akash Kumar, son of Upendra Kumar Singh from Kashi Bazar-Dompara locality, had gone out to purchase medicines for his mother on his bike during the lockdown.

Reports said as the boy reached the market, a policeman stopped him and asked for the reason behind moving on the street during lockdown. On being told he was going to buy medicines for his mother, the police asked for doctor’s prescription but he didn’t show him as he had left it at home in a hurry.

In a fit of rage, the cop assaulted him badly, leaving him seriously wounded. The victim with severe injuries has been admitted to the local Sadar Hospital.

Angry family members later brought the matter to the notice of the local district superintendent of police, seeking action against the policeman concerned. The SP has assured action against the erring cop.

Lockdown enforced to check spread of the deadly coronavirus disease or Covid-19 has brought forth a lot of troubles for the poor class people.

Last week, a 75-year-old retired teacher from Jehanabad district Suryadeo Ram had to walk for 35 km on foot to purchase his medicines as no vehicle was plying on the road due to lockdown.

Five years back, he was diagnosed with diabetes and the doctor had suggested him never to quit the medicines prescribed to him but he faced critical situation due to all lockdown.

With all the medical shops in the neighbourhood closed and no vehicle available to reach Jehanabad town, the man decided to walk on foot.

Ram said he didn’t disturb his son since he was busy in the harvest of the standing Rabi crops.