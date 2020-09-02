Teenager fights with mighty crocodile to save younger brother

PATNA—A teenager in Bihar bravely fought with a mighty crocodile to save his younger brother becoming its prey. Both sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a government hospital.

The incident took place in Yogapatti block of West Champaran district on Tuesday.

Villagers said both the brothers had gone to a local river to wash their cattle when the crocodile suddenly came out from the water and attacked the younger brother.

Hearing his cries, the elder brother jumped into the water to save his younger brother.

Although the crocodile attacked the elder boy too, he didn’t lose heart and bravely fought the reptile and eventually saved his younger brother.

Both the brothers were later admitted to a local primary government health centre from where they were shifted to another health facility for better treatment.

Doctors said their condition is out of danger. His tale of bravely has now become a talk of the town.