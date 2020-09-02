The Bihar Post

Teenager fights with mighty crocodile to save younger brother

INJURED BROTHERS CURRENTLY UNDER TREATMENT AT GOVT HOSPITAL

BiharGood NewsIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
crocodile, bravery tale, West Champaran, Bihar, Bihar News,
Representational image
IMAGE COURTESY: PEXEL.COM
35

PATNA—A teenager in Bihar bravely fought with a mighty crocodile to save his younger brother becoming its prey. Both sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a government hospital.

The incident took place in Yogapatti block of West Champaran district on Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

Villagers said both the brothers had gone to a local river to wash their cattle when the crocodile suddenly came out from the water and attacked the younger brother.

You May Like this also

Mushrooms in classroom: A school’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish, BJP caught in curious mind game…

Bihar Post Desk

Hearing his cries, the elder brother jumped into the water to save his younger brother.

Although the crocodile attacked the elder boy too, he didn’t lose heart and bravely fought the reptile and eventually saved his younger brother.

Both the brothers were later admitted to a local primary government health centre from where they were shifted to another health facility for better treatment.

Doctors said their condition is out of danger.  His tale of bravely has now become a talk of the town.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5758 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Friends in death! Four girls die in a…

Bihar Post Desk

Mushroom farming in classrooms as school…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: National shooter…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,738

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More