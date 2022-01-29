Bihar teachers oppose govt’s order to keep track of tipplers, bootleggers

PATNA—School teachers in Bihar have strongly protested the state government’s directive asking them to identify the tipplers and bootleggers and promptly inform the department concerned for legal action.

The teaching community registered the protest a day after the education department in Bihar asked the teachers from the primary, middle and high schools to keep track of the drinkers and liquor smugglers, and report the matter to the Prohibition and Excise Department.

The education department through a formal letter addressed to headmasters of all such schools even assured not to disclose the identity of the teachers providing information about the liquor mafias and alcoholics.

Bihar Primary Teachers Association (BPTA) criticized the order of the education department saying the teachers were being told to act as spies now that the police department had failed to put a check on the illegal liquor trade.

“We all will burn the copies of the education department’s order tomorrow (January 30) at all block headquarters ,” BPTA president Pradeep Kumar Pappu told the media on Saturday.

Stating that the engagement of the teachers in non-teaching works was badly affecting the school education, Pappu asked the government to properly utilize the services of the teachers.

“Bihar government has tried to put the lives of poor teachers in great dangers by asking them to provide information about the liquor mafias,” another teacher leader Ashwini Pandey said.

Currently, teachers are engaged in various non-teaching jobs, such as, preparing the midday meal, census works and conducting elections.

Bihar government enforced total prohibition in April 2016 yet the liquor flows as usual across the state, earning much embarrassment to the state government.

In a further embarrassment to the state government, the state, of late, has reported several incidents of deaths of villagers by consumption of spurious liquor. Such incidents have come from Gopalgnaj, Nawada, Nalanda, Saran, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Bhojpur.