The Bihar Post

Bihar teachers oppose govt’s order to keep track of tipplers, bootleggers

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
teachers jobs, bihar, liquor ban, total prohibition, tipplers, bihar, REPRSENTATIONAL IMAGE
9

PATNA—School teachers in Bihar have strongly protested the state government’s directive asking them to identify the tipplers and bootleggers and promptly inform the department concerned for legal action.

The teaching community registered the protest a day after the education department in Bihar asked the teachers from the primary, middle and high schools to keep track of the drinkers and liquor smugglers, and report the matter to the Prohibition and Excise Department.

- Sponsored -

The education department through a formal letter addressed to headmasters of all such schools even assured not to disclose the identity of the teachers providing information about the liquor mafias and alcoholics.

Bihar Primary Teachers Association (BPTA) criticized the order of the education department saying the teachers were being told to act as spies now that the police department had failed to put a check on the illegal liquor trade.

“We all will burn the copies of the education department’s order tomorrow (January 30) at all block headquarters ,” BPTA president Pradeep Kumar Pappu told the media on Saturday.

You May Like this also

Mob set train on fire in Bihar as…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Two school officials clash over…

Bihar Post Desk

Stating that the engagement of the teachers in non-teaching works was badly affecting the school education, Pappu asked the government to properly utilize the services of the teachers.

“Bihar government has tried to put the lives of poor teachers in great dangers by asking them to provide information about the liquor mafias,” another teacher leader Ashwini Pandey said.

Currently, teachers are engaged in various non-teaching jobs, such as, preparing the midday meal, census works and conducting elections.

Bihar government enforced total prohibition in April 2016 yet the liquor flows as usual across the state, earning much embarrassment to the state government.

In a further embarrassment to the state government, the state, of late, has reported several incidents of deaths of villagers by consumption of spurious liquor. Such incidents have come from Gopalgnaj, Nawada, Nalanda, Saran, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Bhojpur.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6612 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Cruel Bihar man kills wife after she…

Bihar Post Desk

What are current political compulsions…

Bihar Post Desk

Left entirely ignored by BJP, JD-U…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,017

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More