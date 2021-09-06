Bihar teachers hold classes on boat as schools remain submerged in floodwaters

By SAYED MOHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

PATNA—Teachers in Bihar are wining plaudits for holding classes on boats as schools remain submerged in floodwater.

According to reports, more than 25 districts of Bihar are currently in the grip of floods although flood situation is serious in at least 15 districts.

A video which has now gone viral on social media shows three teachers taking a boat ride and teaching poor students amid flood waters so that their study didn’t suffer further. The video relates to Manihari block of Katihar district.

The teachers said they are imparting free teaching as floods and COVID-19 has badly impacted income of people in the villages.

“Our area remains submerged in the floodwater for six months every year forcing government schools and private coaching centres to be closed. So, we started taking classes on boats to ensure students don’t have to skip classes,” one of the teachers Pankaj Kumar said.

The teachers launched the school-on-boat idea few days back after they found no other option to teach students. The pupils who attend classes of different subjects for several hours belong to various sections-from grade 1 to grade 10.

Quite many districts such as Vaishali, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, East-Champaran are currently in the grip of floods, disrupting normal lives of the villagers and also affecting study of the children.

A six-member central team in the meanwhile arrived Patna on Monday to assess the damage caused by floods in the state.

According to reports, floods have affected 1,652 villages across in Bihar and claimed 53 lives so far.