Bihar tableau to miss R-Day parade at Rajpath for the fifth time in a row

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—There will be no Bihar tableau during the Republic Day parade at Janpath in New Delhi for the fifth time in a row, much to the shock of the residents.

Authorities said the state government had proposed “Jal-Jivan-Hariyali” (green campaign) theme for the R-Day parade in Delhi but the government was not communicated about its approval.

Last year, too, the state government had suggested the same theme of green campaign nicknamed “Jal Jivan Hariyali Abhiyan” (JJH) but the selection committee rejected it reportedly on the ground that “it’s not the state subject”.

The government was told to rather focus on state culture and heritage, and send another theme but it showed no interest.

In 2019, the selection committee had rejected the Bihar’s government theme of prohibition campaign. Prior to this, the themes of Chhath puja and Vikramshila University had failed to impress the selection committee.

The last time Bihar featured in the R-Day parade in Delhi was in 2015 when the tableau focused the celebration of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha.

