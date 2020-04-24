Bihar students’ another impassioned appeal to Nitish to bring back home as government says a firm ‘No’

PATNA—Hapless students from Bihar stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota made impassioned appeals to chief minster Nitish Kumar on Friday again a day after the state government announced it was just impossible to bring them back citing lockdown.

“Dear Mukhya Mantriji, we are very disturbed, unable to carry out our studies and also facing food crisis since all the messes are closed. You should try to send buses to bring us back home the way the UP and other state governments have done so,” a girl student said in an emotional video released on Friday.

“We too are your children, future of the nation and want your support…We are not safe here, please take us home,” she added.

What came as a shock to them is that state governments from Assam and Haryana sent t buses to Kota to bring their students stuck up there.

Witnesses said the students from Bihar watched on helplessly their friends leaving for their homes through buses sent by the Assam and Haryana state governments.

The fresh appeals by the students came hours after the Bihar government rejected the idea of bringing them back from Kota saying the move would be “sheer injustice” to other students stranded in other parts of the country.

“Most of the nearly 17 lakh callers at the Bihar government helplines have been requesting the state government to bring them back but the Bihar government has always maintained its stand that the existing guidelines do not permit such travel,” Bihar’s disaster management secretary Pratyay Amrit was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times in a letter to the Patna High Court.

The state government said it was impossible for them to bring the students back given the lockdown enforced in the country to check Corona virus or Covid-19 spread.

The state government’s put its stand while responding to a letter from the Patna High Court.

Lawyers Association president Ajay Kumar Thakur had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking for bringing students stuck in Kota back home. It was in the light of this petition that the Patna High Court sought the status report from the state government.