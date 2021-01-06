Bihar sounds alert after bird flue outbreaks in four states

PATNA—The government has sounded state-wide alert in Bihar after Avian Influenza or bird flu outbreaks were reported from four states in India.

The Animal and Fisheries Resources Department has directed all the animal husbandry officers across the state to be on extra alert and launch preparations to tackle the situation in the event of its outbreak.

The department has also asked the officers to promptly inform the former if they get any information about the bird flu outbreak from any part of the state. No such information, however, has come from the state so far.

The bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, according to media reports.

The reports added that the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has asked other states to keep a vigil on any unusual mortality among birds.