Bihar shuts schoolchildren, movie goers, animal lovers in homes as Corona fear spreads fast

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has asked the masses to stay indoors to escape getting infected from the deadly Corona virus which has spread to 118 countries so far claiming 4,613 lives.

In India, 73 confirmed cases have been reported till date but luckily Bihar has remained free from the virus infection.

- Sponsored -

However, the Bihar government in a massive action aimed at preventing spread of the deadly virus initiated a number of measures on Friday after holding a meeting with senior officials.

The meeting decided to shut down all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, movie theatres, museums, anganwadi centres, parks and zoos till March 31.

The government also suspended the Bihar Diwas celebration scheduled for March 22. The new date for celebration could be announced in April.

“The condition of virus infection is very grave now. We advise the people stay indoors as maximum as possible as the corona infection spreads very fast,” Bihar chief secretary Deepak Kumar told the media on Friday.

The government said they have also tightened surveillance along the Indo-Nepal border and has deployed a total of 49 medical teams.

Bihar chief minister said the general masses were being made aware about the dangers of the virus through mobile phones. According to the state government, right now some eight crore (80 million) people in Bihar are operating mobile phones.

According to a report of the health department, till date, 205 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine. Of them, 77 have been discharged after mandatory 14-day observation.

The report said a total of 136,515 persons have been screened at the 49 transit points along Indo-Nepal border while another 19,095 passengers have been screened at the Patna and Gaya airports.