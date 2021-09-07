The Bihar Post

Bihar seeks Rs3,763 crore from Centre for flood damages

BiharEnvironmentIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
flood damage, Bihar floods, central assistance, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Image: PRD/Bihar govt
71

By SYED MOHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

PATNA—The Bihar government has sought a financial assistance of Rs3,763 (Rs37.63 billion) from the Centre for the massive devastation caused by floods as a central team arrived in the state capital on Monday.

- Sponsored -

The six-member central team is currently in Bihar to assess the damage caused by floods in Bihar. The State government has provided department-wise requisition to the central team during a meeting with officials of the eight departments concerned which have to deal with the reconstruction of assets damaged by floods.

According to the preliminary estimates of the disaster management department, the Bihar government requires 3,763 crore from central government as assistance in the light of floods this year.

You May Like this also

Gaya rape victim ends life along with…

Bihar Post Desk

JD-U legislator faces flak for roaming…

Bihar Post Desk

“We have done our assessment, they (central team) will do theirs. The Centre may give assistance on this basis,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has told the media.

Water resource department minister Sanjay Jha informed the state government had distributed Rs 477 crores (Rs4.77 billion) among the flood-affected families.

Floods have affected more than two million population settled across some 25 districts of Bihar, claiming 53 lives so far and also damaging standing crops.

Floodwaters have inundated schools, hospitals and police stations in various districts and also disrupted normal lives.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6446 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar sets record in single day…

Bihar Post Desk

Families scramble to adopt baby girl…

Bihar Post Desk

Numbers not a problem If Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,966

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More