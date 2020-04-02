The Bihar Post

Bihar seeks adequate medicines, medical equipment to fight deadly Corona

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide adequate number of medicines, medical equipments and basic kits such as traction kits, N95 masks and PPE kits in a bid to effectively fight the deadly corona.

The chief minister made this demand while interacting with the PM through video-conferencing on Thursday.

According to the chief minister, the Bihar government had placed the demand for supplying five lakh PPE kits but was provided only 4,000.

Likewise, the state was supplied only 50,000 N95 masks against the total demand of 10 lakh, One lakh ply face masks against the demand of 10 lakh and only 250 RNA traction kits against the demand of 10,000 while no ventilator has been provided against the demand for minimum 100.

“The availability of these items will help fight the deadly corona,” the chief minister told the Prime Minister.

According to the chief minister, 24 persons have been found infected with Corona in Bihar so far. Of them 12 persons got infected due to one person who later died at the hospital.

The chief minister said the state government was keeping a close on the persons returning from foreign countries.

“We are getting the persons returning from foreign countries diagnosed,” the chief minister said.

He said so far 174,470 persons have returned to Bihar. Of them, 12051 have returned from foreign countries, he informed.

