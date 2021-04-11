The Bihar Post

Bihar seeks 3 million doses of Covid vaccines to make ‘Tika Utsav’ a success

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Tika Utsav, special vaccination drive, Bihar, Covid-19, Coronavirus cases, Bihar
Health minister inspecting a Covid testing centre in Patna
Courtesy: Bihar health dept/Twitter
56

PATNA—The Bihar government has requested the Centre to make immediate supply of 30 lakh (three million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state to meet vaccine requirement of people during the special four-day vaccination drive as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four-day “Tika Utsav” or special vaccination drive began today on the instruction of the Prime Minister.

- Sponsored -

However, the state government has expressed concern over lack of adequate doses of vaccines to meet the people’s requirement during the special vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 blast: Panicky Bihar ministers cancel meetings with commoners

The Bihar government plans to vaccinate at least 400,000 people each day during the special vaccination drive.

“Given this calculation, we require at least 16 lakh (1.6 million) doses of the vaccines for the four-day special drive,” a state government official told the media on Sunday.

“Apart from them, we require another 14 lakh (1.4 million) doses for the routine vaccination which is already in progress,” the official added.

You May Like this also

Historians, scholars protest…

Bihar Post Desk

Villager passes 14 years in jail for no…

Bihar Post Desk

ALSO READ: Hospital sweeper gets first COVID-19 vax shot as vaccination drive begins in Bihar

Around 250,000 beneficiaries are being administered the vaccines every day during the routine vaccination.

The official said the 900,000 does of the vaccines which the state received on Friday will exhaust by Monday.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, PM Modi had suggested for observing “Tika Utsav” between April 11 to April 14.

COVID-19 cases have registered more than seven-fold increase in the past 10 days in Bihar, alarming the state administration.

On April 1, the state reported a total of 488 cases which jumped to 3,469 on April 10. Patna, the capital city, alone reported a maximum number of 1,431 cases.

ALSO READ: Historians, scholars protest govt’s plan to bulldoze portion of iconic Khuda Baksh library in Patna to make way for flyover

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6136 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar rape victim gets justice after her…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar school body opposes govt’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar judge hands out unique B’day…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,864

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More