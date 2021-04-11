Bihar seeks 3 million doses of Covid vaccines to make ‘Tika Utsav’ a success

PATNA—The Bihar government has requested the Centre to make immediate supply of 30 lakh (three million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state to meet vaccine requirement of people during the special four-day vaccination drive as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The four-day “Tika Utsav” or special vaccination drive began today on the instruction of the Prime Minister.

However, the state government has expressed concern over lack of adequate doses of vaccines to meet the people’s requirement during the special vaccination drive.

The Bihar government plans to vaccinate at least 400,000 people each day during the special vaccination drive.

“Given this calculation, we require at least 16 lakh (1.6 million) doses of the vaccines for the four-day special drive,” a state government official told the media on Sunday.

“Apart from them, we require another 14 lakh (1.4 million) doses for the routine vaccination which is already in progress,” the official added.

Around 250,000 beneficiaries are being administered the vaccines every day during the routine vaccination.

The official said the 900,000 does of the vaccines which the state received on Friday will exhaust by Monday.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, PM Modi had suggested for observing “Tika Utsav” between April 11 to April 14.

COVID-19 cases have registered more than seven-fold increase in the past 10 days in Bihar, alarming the state administration.

On April 1, the state reported a total of 488 cases which jumped to 3,469 on April 10. Patna, the capital city, alone reported a maximum number of 1,431 cases.

