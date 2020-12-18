Bihar schools, coaching institutes to reopen in new year, govt to distribute free masks

PATNA—The Bihar government has decided to reopen education institutions and coaching institutes shut for the past nine months in the new year. They will be start functioning from January 4.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) chaired by the chief secretary Deepak Kumar.

As per the decision taken at the meeting, initially the upper sections (from Ninth to 12th) will be allowed to open, media reports said.

A fortnight later, the government will review the whole situation and if it was found satisfactory, the government may then allow the functioning of junior sections as well, reports said.

The government will also distribute masks to the students free of cost.

All these schools were shut after the nationwide lockdown imposed in March this year following COVID-19 outbreak.