The Bihar Post

Bihar schools, coaching institutes to reopen in new year, govt to distribute free masks

BiharEducationGood News
By Bihar Post Desk
bihar schools, covid-19, coronavirus, lockdown, Bihar, coaching institutes
Representational image
Image courtesy: Unsplash
72

PATNA—The Bihar government has decided to reopen education institutions and coaching institutes shut for the past nine months in the new year. They will be start functioning from January 4.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) chaired by the chief secretary Deepak Kumar.

- Sponsored -

As per the decision taken at the meeting, initially the upper sections (from Ninth to 12th) will be allowed to open, media reports said.

You May Like this also

Inspiring tale of Bihar youth from snack…

Bihar Post Desk

NDA ally demands imposition of…

Bihar Post Desk

A fortnight later, the government will review the whole situation and if it was found satisfactory, the government may then allow the functioning of junior sections as well, reports said.

The government will also distribute masks to the students free of cost.

All these schools were shut after the nationwide lockdown imposed in March this year following COVID-19 outbreak.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5937 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Emraan offers witty response to Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Conflicts grow further as NDA…

Bihar Post Desk

Muzaffarpur student names Emraan Hashmi,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,324

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More