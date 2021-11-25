The Bihar Post

Bihar school teacher found keeping Rs1 Cr cash, gold bars in bank locker

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
corruption, bank locker, gold bars, Bihar, Nalanda, EOU, sand mafia Image: Pexels
5

PATNA—Authorities in Bihar have found Rs1 crore (Rs10 million) and two kilograms of gold bars concealed in the bank locker of a government school teacher.

Acting on information about the alleged links of the teacher with some bad elements, Income Tax sleuths opened the locker of the teacher Neeraj Kumar in Bahadurpur (Patna) branch of the State Bank of India on Wednesday and found the huge cash and gold kept there, according to a report in Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar.

According to the report, cash was in the denomination of Rs2000 whereas each gold bar weighed 250 grams. It is being said the teacher is closely related to the owner of a construction company now facing investigation.

The teacher is posted at a government high school located in Tharthari block of Nalanda district.

In July this year, the Bihar government suspended as many as 18 officials, including two from the Indian Police Service (IPS) at one go for indulging in large-scale corruption in a massive crackdown on graft.

The action was taken on the inquiry report of the Economic Offences Unit (EoU) of the state police department.

Bihar Post Desk 6534 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

