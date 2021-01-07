Bihar school shut after principal tests positive for COVID-19

PATNA—A school in Bihar has been shut after its principal was found infected with COVID-19 within four days of the education institutions getting opened in the state.

Education department authorities said a high school in Bihar’s Gaya district was shut after its principal communicated to them about himself testing positive for coronavirus and facing respiratory problems.

The authorities have now announced to open this school only after all the school staffs and teachers who came in contact with the principal undergo COVD-19 tests and submit negative report.

“The school has been closed till the sanitization of the school is completed and all the teachers and staff who came in contact with the headmaster are also tested,” a education department official Mustafa Hussain Manuri told the local media on Thursday.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres got opened on January 4 after remaining shut for nine months.

In the beginning, only upper sections have been opened while the junior sections will be allowed to open later after a proper review, education department officials have announced.