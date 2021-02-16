Bihar School principal who raped Class five girl gets death

PATNA—In a tough action, a local court in Bihar has handed out death sentence to a private school principal who had sexually assaulted a class five girl student two years back.

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Awadhesh Kumar awarded death penalty to private school principal Raj Singhania alias Arvind Kumar after describing it as the rarest of the rare case.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to another accused and school teacher Abhishek Kumar. The judgment came more than two year after the case was registered in September 2018.

The 11-year-old girl was said to have been raped many times by the main accused in his office chamber in the school located in Phulwarisharif locality of Patna after which she became pregnant.

The incident came to light after she complained of abdominal pains and started vomiting at home. She was rushed to a local doctor who said she is pregnant.

It was then that the case was registered with the police.