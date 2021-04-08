The Bihar Post

Bihar school body opposes govt’s order to close down educational institutions, serves open challenge

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
A Bihar school
PATNA—The Bihar Private School Association has opposed the state government’s move to shut schools in the state and announced to open private schools after April 11.

The Bihar government has closed down all schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state till April 11, citing rising COVID-19 infections but the Private Schools Association has served an open challenge to the government.

“The government’s decision to shut educational institutions is not in the interest o the students and teachers. We have decided to open the schools from April 12,” Association president DK Singh told the media on Thursday.

“We won’t be shutting private schools even if the government extends the closure order. We will open 50,000 schools across 38 districts at all costs,” he added.

He wondered over the way the schools were ordered to be shut whereas all the business establishment remain open and election rallies being held regularly in poll-bound stats.

“So, why only restrictions on schools?” Singh asked.

Several teachers and people related to schools management also held demonstration in the state capital to protest government’s move to shut schools.

