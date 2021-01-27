The Bihar Post

Bihar school attracts masses’ attention for charming look, lovely ambience

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A government school in Bihar is attracting the attention of the masses for its charming look.

The ideal middle school, Nandani located in Samastipur district has generated a lot of interest among the people for its soothing coat of paint, attractive ambience and cleanliness.

The school which was set up in 1925 has around 1,000 students. It has 27 classrooms, some of them getting designed like train compartments to attract the children and make them enjoy the “pleasure of learning”.

According to reports, more than a million children are still out of schools and the government has been trying hard to enroll them in government schools.

Many schoolchildren quit studies as their parents lost jobs and returned homes as a result of nationwide lockdown enforced by the Centre to check COVID-19 spread.

