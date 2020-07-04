Bihar Robber who looted bank with finger gun arrested from sasural four days after wedding

PATNA—A bank robber who looted Rs9 lakh (Rs0.9 million) from a nationalised bank has been arrested from his sasural (in-laws home) four days after his wedding.

The bank robber Kundan Kumar who was arrested from a village under Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna was involved in daylight robber of Rs900,000 committed in a UBI bank branch located near the Patna railway junction, police said. The robbery was committed on December 31, 2019.

The marriage of the robber was solemnised on June 28 when the police came to know about his wedding and arrested him from his sasural. Police said he was in the sasural even four days after hsi wedding.

Acting on his information given by him, the police also recovered Rs300,000, Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma told the media.

According to the police, the arrested robber was very cunning and had looted the bank without suing any arms; instead he had used the ‘finger gun’.

The bank officials failed to notice his mischief as he had covered his fingers with the help of a handkerchief.

The whole story came to light after the police investigating the case scanned the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

TV footages showed the youth reaching the cash counter and threatening to shoot the cashier with his “finger gun” if he doesn’t part with the hard cash soon. The bank official soon fills his bag with crispy currency notes.

“Chhod do, jar aha hun (just leave it, I am going),” the robber is heard saying once his polythene bag gets filled with cash.

“The criminal had kept his right hand fingers in such a way that it resembled a pistol. The fact is that he was carrying no arm,” said a police official.