Bihar reports seventh Corona case in five days, 20-year-old victim admitted to NMCH

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Bihar reported the seventh Corona case on Thursday amid the total lock-down enforced in the state to prevent movement of the people on the streets.

Till Wednesday, the total number of persons tested positive for Corona virus or Covid-19 was only six but on Thursday one more person was tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to seven.

That is in addition to one person who has already died from Corona virus on Saturday. The victim, a resident of Munger, had returned from Qatar.

“A total of 45 samples reached us for test on Thursday of which a 20-year-old youth was tested positive,” Patna-based Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) director Pradip Das told the media on Thursday.

The health department is now preparing the list of persons who came in contact with the victim now admitted to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

According to a latest report of the health department, a total of 1,456 passengers who returned from Corona-affected countries have been enrolled under observation.

Of them, a majority of 215 persons are from Gopalgnaj. The list include—Arar-2, Sita-7,Sar-57, Bhag-109, Sup-3, Madhu-94, Madhep-9, Bhoj-34, Gaya-66, Siw-159, Gop-215, Pat- 100, E Champ-70, W Champ-74, KNE-19, Muzz-173, Roh- 10, Sam- 88, Vais- 6, Dar-28, Pur-1, Kat-3, Naw-9, Begu-7, Nal-88, Bux-4, Mung-18, Arw-1, Jehanabad-19, Kaim-12, Banka-4, Lak-1,Sheo-2, Sah-5.

