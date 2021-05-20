Bihar reports highest number of doctors’ deaths in Covid’s second wave

PATNA—The second wave of COVID-19 has proved deadlier for the doctor community in Bihar.

According to a report received from IMA, Bihar has reported the maximum number of deaths of doctors in the country in the second wave.

Of the total 329 doctors who succumbed to coronavirus in India, 93 are from Bihar alone, state IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar told the media on Thursday.

He asked the government to provide quality medical kits, such as face masks and PPE kits, to the doctors to save them from infection.

Some of the reasons being cited for their deaths are exhaustion as a result of continuous works at the places of posting, lack of social distancing and and other appropriate Covid behaviour in Bihar.

“Doctors come in close contact with patients, thus their viral load is normally high,” IMA president Dr Shahajanand Prasad Singh told The Times of India.

“When the second wave was bad a few days ago, many doctors in Patna could not even get oxygen for themselves owing to scarcity,” he added.

After Bihar, the maximum number of deaths of doctors has been reported from Delhi (73 deaths), followed by 41 in UP, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Telangana, 15 in West Bengal and 14 each in Maharashtra and Odisha.