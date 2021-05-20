The Bihar Post

Bihar reports highest number of doctors’ deaths in Covid’s second wave

IMA DATA SAYS A TOTAL OF 93 DOCTORS FALL VICTIM TO COVID-19

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
doctors death, covid-19, coronavirus, IMA, bihar, covid deaths
Representational image
84

PATNA—The second wave of COVID-19 has proved deadlier for the doctor community in Bihar.

According to a report received from IMA, Bihar has reported the maximum number of deaths of doctors in the country in the second wave.

- Sponsored -

Of the total 329 doctors who succumbed to coronavirus in India, 93 are from Bihar alone, state IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar told the media on Thursday.

He asked the government to provide quality medical kits, such as face masks and PPE kits, to the doctors to save them from infection.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s son wins plaudits for…

Bihar Post Desk

Panic grips Bihar jail after 86…

Bihar Post Desk

Some of the reasons being cited for their deaths are exhaustion as a result of continuous works at the places of posting, lack of social distancing and and other appropriate Covid behaviour in Bihar.

“Doctors come in close contact with patients, thus their viral load is normally high,” IMA president Dr Shahajanand Prasad Singh told The Times of India.

“When the second wave was bad a few days ago, many doctors in Patna could not even get oxygen for themselves owing to scarcity,” he added.

After Bihar, the maximum number of deaths of doctors has been reported from Delhi (73 deaths), followed by 41 in UP, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Telangana,  15 in West Bengal and 14 each in Maharashtra and Odisha.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6188 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

High Court asks Bihar govt to be ready…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt says ready to purchase Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar ranks fifth in matter of vaccine…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,881

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More