Bihar reports first Omicron case, overall Covid-19 infections also spike

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar recorded its first Omicron case on Thursday after a man, who had recently travelled from Delhi, tested positive for the new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has also witnessed a spike —333 cases in the last fortnight from about 30 in the 14-day period before it.

“The person’s brother had come to Delhi and had tested positive there. The Patna resident, who had gone to the national capital to receive his brother, has now tested positive for Omicron,” state health society executive director Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

Of 333 cases, Patna has reported 158, Gaya 92, and 21 in Munger. So far, 14 of the state’s 38 districts have reported fresh cases. Currently, there are 40 containment zones and the state has been testing over 1.5 lakh people daily.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing about the Covid-19 situation in the state, said: “The third wave has arrived in Bihar and the doctors are prepared to deal with it.”

While schools and colleges are shut for year-end vacations, entries in parks and Patna zoo are not allowed on Friday and Saturday.

