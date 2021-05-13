The Bihar Post

Bihar reports first death from suspected black fungus

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar reported first death from suspected Mucormycosis or black fungus on Wednesday after a man died in a government hospital during the course of COVID-19 treatment.

The 58-year-old man from Kaimur had been suffering from coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS-Patna.

“Clinically, he (the patient) was a suspected case of mucormycosis as his eyes were involved and nose had Mucor-like findings,” a ENT department head at AIIMS Dr Kranti Bhawna told the Hindustan Times.

The state has reported eight such cases so far which include two from Patna and one each from Nalanda, Saran, Gopalganj, Samastipur and Muzaffarpur districts.

Bihar is among few Indian states from where black fungus cases have been reported.

Similarly, authorities have found some 50 black fungus cases in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

“Black fungus cases are a matter of concern. So far, 50 cases have been reported from the state,” MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media on Thursday.

More than 100 such cases have been reported from western Indian state of Gujarat while authorities say number of black fungus cases could be no less than 2,000 in Maharashtra, another western Indian state.

