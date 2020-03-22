Bihar reports first death from Corona virus, another found infected

PATNA—Bihar reported the first death from the deadly Corona virus on Sunday, sending panic waves across the state.

The victim identified as Mod Saif Ali, 38, had only recently returned from Qatar and was staying at his home in Munger.

- Sponsored -

On March 20, he was admitted to the AIIMS, Patna after his condition deteriorated and his blood samples sent for test. He died on Saturday night finally after which his body was handed over to his family.

It was after his body was handed over to his family that his test report came, which confirmed he was infected with Corona virus.

“The victim has died from Corona,” Bihar chief secretary Deepak Kumar told the media on Sunday. He added another person, a lady, has been detected infected with Corona too. She too is admitted to the AIIMS.