Bihar reports 30 Covid-19 cases in two days, state tally climbs to 126

By TBP Desk
PATNA—The fast increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases has become a matter of grave concern for the health authorities in Bihar which have launched massive door-to-door screening to identify the suspects.

The seriousness of the situation can be underlined from the fact that 30 cases have been reported in the past two days itself, taking the total number to 126.

Today alone, 13 cases were reported from various parts of the state which includes seven from Munger, four from Buxur and one each from Patna and Rohtas.

On April 20, 17 cases had been reported from Nalanda district which include 10 males and seven females. Incidentally, all of them belong to a single family.

Reports quoting health official said the corona infection spread in Nalanda due to a youth who recently had returned from Dubai. This youth has infected 26 persons—25 from Biharsharif town and one from Patna—so far, officials said.

Currently, 15 out of Bihar’s total 38 districts are infected with Coronavirus.

The corona trouble spreads fast in Bihar even as the state government has launched a massive door-to-door screening of villagers on the pattern of polio eradication campaign to identify the suspects. The screening has been launched in 8,000 villages across the state.

According to a report of the health department, more than 1.7 crore (17 million) people staying in 36.14 lakh homes (3.61 million) have been screened by the health department workers in between April 16 and April 19.

During the screening, 1,174 people were found to be suffering from cough, cold and breathing problems and fever although they didn’t have any travel history, reports said.

Another 23 persons were such who had the travel history of foreign countries whereas 138 had the travel history of touring across various parts of India.

