Bihar registers 45 percent jump in suicide cases: NCRB

PATNA—Bihar has registered 45 percent rise in number of suicide cases in 2019 which is the highest in India.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), altogether 641 suicide cases were reported in Bihar last year against 443 reported in 2018.

The three major factors contributing to suicide cases are family disputes (234 cases), marriage related issues (111 cases) and romantic relationship (42 cases).

Bihar suicide rate per 100,000 is 0.5 percent.