Bihar records 54 % polling in first phase as Covid fear goes for a toss

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Around 54 percent voters cast their votes during the first phase of polling held in 71 assembly segments of Bihar on Wednesday.

Braving Covid-19 fears, an impressive percentage of voters came out of their homes to join the poll process today held in 16 southern Bihar districts.

During the first two hours, only 6.74 percent voters turned up at the polling booth but the polling percentage improved significantly later.

The poll percent moved to 18.48 percent by 11 AM, 33.10 percent by 1 PM, 46.29 percent by 3 PM, 51.91 percent by 5 PM and finally 53.54 percent by 6 PM, as per an official report.

But, indifference towards safety norms remained the issue of concern at several polling booths.

At many polling booths, voters were seen standing in queues without wearing face masks and also not maintaining the social distancing norms.

Two persons also died during the polling. While a elderly voter collapsed a polling booth in Rohtas district and BJP polling agent died of heart attack in Nawada district.

There were also stray incidents of clashes between rival candidates and attacks on some candidates.

