Bihar rape victim gets justice after her death

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a youth for raping a teenaged girl for months. Sadly, the justice is delivered about a fortnight after her death in a road accident.

Additional district and sessions judge, Patna, Awadhesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the youth Sonu Kumar convicted for rape.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Bhusaula village in Patna’s Danpaur block, kidnapped the 14-year0old victim in 2015 and sexually exploited her for months while promising to marry her.

However, he refused to marry her after she became pregnant. Subsequently, she delivered a baby. Later, victim’ family members registered a case with the Phulwarisharif police station in Patna, seeking action against the accused.

Even as the trial of the case had reached the advanced stage, she was knocked down by a speeding truck near AIIMS-Patna while she was returning to her home by a scooty on March 21 this year. She died on the spot.

On Thursday when the court handed out punishment to the accused youth, she was not alive to hear the justice.

Rape cases have turned very alarming in Bihar. In the first two months of the current year itself, as many as 220 incidents of rape have been reported.

In 2020, a total of 1,438 rape cases had been reported with the police, followed by 1,450 in 2019; 1,475 in 2018; 1,198 in 2017; 1,008 in 2016 and 1,041 in 2015.

Similarly, 1,127 incidents of rape were reported in 2014; 1,128 in 2013; 927 in 2012; 934 in 2011 and 795 in 2010.

In 2009, altogether 929 cases of rape were registered with the police, followed by 1,041 in 2008; 1,122 in 2007; 1,083 in 2006 and 973 in 2005.

The NDA government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar came to power in Bihar in November 2005, promising to establish a “Rule of Law” in the state.