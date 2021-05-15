Bihar ranks fifth in matter of vaccine wastage, Nagaland best performer

PATNA—Bihar has emerged as the 5th state in India in terms of vaccine wastage even as a huge population complains of acute shortage of vaccines and battles hard to get vaccinated against deadly COVID-19.

According to a data released by Union health ministry, the vaccine wastage percentage in Bihar currently remains at 5.20.

The data says Haryana remains the worst of all in matter vaccine wastage which was recorded at 6.49 percent till May 11.

It is closely followed by Assam (5.92 percent), Rajasthan (5.68 percent), Meghalaya (5.67 percent), Bihar (5.20 percent), Manipur (5.19 percent) and Punjab where the wastage percentage remains at 4.94 percent.

The report stated that Nagaland with just 3.36 percent wastage of vaccines is the best performer among all Indian states.

A report in Hindustan Times said till May 11, Bihar recorded 1.7 percent wastage of Covishield and 3.7 percent wastage of Covaxin since the vaccination drive was kicked off on January 16 this year.