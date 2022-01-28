Bihar railway exam agitation: Who is Khan Sir?

PATNA—Patna-based tutor and YouTuber, Khan Sir has been in the eye of a storm for allegedly inciting student protests against the format of tests being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for a bunch of jobs called – Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC).

Khan Sir is famous for coaching for various competitive examinations using YouTube and digital media to reach out to students. He also runs a popular coaching centre in Patna by the name of ‘Khan GS Research Centre’ and is famous for his unique teaching style.

