The Bihar Post

Bihar polls: Voters’ turnout around 55 percent in second phase

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
bihar polling, second phase, 2nd phase voting, Bihar polls , bihar assembly elections, bihar Image courtesy: Prabhat Khabar
50

PATNA—A average 55 percent voters cast their votes in the second as the polling passed off peacefully on 94 seats of Bihar.

This time again, the voters showed their enthusiasm to reach the polling booths and cast their votes to elect the government of their choice.

- Sponsored -

Muzaffarpur district took lead in matter of highest voting percentage whereas the lowest voting percentage was reported from Patna.

You May Like this also

Bihar polls: Price rise has become…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP sets new record in expelling leaders…

Bihar Post Desk

Prominent candidates whose fate will be decided in this phase are Tejashwi Yadav, Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Chandrika Rai, their close relative and four NDA ministers.

With today’s polling, the voting has been completed on around 70 percent of seats. Observers describe it as the decisive phase of Bihar.

No major untoward incident was reported from any part of the 17 districts where polling was held.

However, a huge crowd protested on the streets in Bhagalpur over alleged rumour that EVMs are being replaced. Later, the authorities had to work hard to bring the situation under control.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5876 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDA CM face Nitish Kumar goes missing…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Ask your father if there was any…

Bihar Post Desk

Another setback for BJP as party’s…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More