Bihar polls: Rebels make going tough for Nitish Kumar’s JD-U, 50 expelled

PATNA—A large number of rebels in the fray have made going tough for ruling JD-U in the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar.

In a latest development, the JD-U headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar has suspended party legislator Dinesh Prasad Singh for campaigning in favor of his daughter who is contesting on LJP ticket from Gaighat seat in Muzaffarpur district.

The JD-U said while the party has given ticket to Maheshwar Prasad Yadav from this seat, Dinesh Prasad Singh has been working against the party to ensure victory of his daughter. Singh’s wife Veena Devi is LJP MP from Vaishali LS seat.

The LJP which is contesting elections alone in Bihar has fielded candidates on 143 seats—mainly against JD-U candidates.

The JD-U also expelled 33 party leaders from Nalanda district for “working against the party”. All these expelled leaders belong to Ashthawan assembly constituency.

Earlier, the JD-U expelled 15 leaders from the party on same charges. They included- Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Dadan Singh Yadav, Rameshwar Paswan, Ranvijay Singh, Sumit Kumar Singh, Pramod Chandravansi and Kanchan Kumari Gupta.