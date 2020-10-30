Bihar polls: Price rise has become ‘bhaujai’ for BJP people, mocks Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA—Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched frontal attacks on the BJP for failing to check sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in the country.

Addressing an election rallies in Madhubani and Teghra, Tejashwi said the onion price has hit a century while potato price has touched half-century but the BJP people are silent.

- Sponsored -

“Previously, the BJP people would call ‘mahangai’ (price rise) as a ‘dayan’ (witch) but now it has become their ‘bhaujai’ (sis-in-law) since they are maintaining mysterious silence over the issue,” Tejashwi told a rally in Madhubani and Teghra on Friday.

महँगाई ने आम आदमी का जीना मुहाल कर दिया है। प्याज़ ने शतक लगा दिया है। बीजेपी वालों के लिए पहले महँगाई डायन थी, अब भौजाई है। ड़बल इंजन सरकार महँगाई, बेरोजगारी और ग़रीबी पर विमर्श ही नहीं करना चाहती। तेघड़ा विधानसभा में सीपीआई के महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में उमड़ा जनसैलाब pic.twitter.com/76Uw4w718T — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 30, 2020

He said previously the BJP people would protest on the streets with garlands of onions whenever its prices surged but now these garlands are nowhere to be seen.

Each election rally of Tejashwi is drawing huge crowds of people in every parts of the state with a virtual mad scramble among the youths to attend his rallies, leaving his rival stunned.

Tejashwi is the long star campaigner of his party with his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad currently serving prison term in Ranchi jail in fodder scam.