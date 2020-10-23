Bihar polls: PM Modi goes silent over LJP-BJP relations, adds more confusion

PATNA—Prime Minister Marendra Modi on Friday went mysteriously silent over his party, BJP’s relations with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Chirag Paswan, adding more confusion to the NDA voters.

Everyone, especially the Janata Dal United (JD-U) led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, hoped the PM’s election speeches would end confusion from minds of the voters forever.

The PM addressed as many as three election rallies in Bihar today—in Dehri-On-Sone, Gaya and Bhagalpur—but at none places, he mentioned the issue in his speech.

The LJP is contesting elections on 143 seats in Bihar, mainly against JD-U candidates, and many allege the LJP has the tacit support of the BJP.

PM’s observation over the issue would have, thus, brought a full stop over the issue but he remained mysteriously silent over the issue although several party leaders, such as Amit Shah and Prakash Javadekar have already given clarifications in the past.

Instead of saying a word over the issue, the PM offered rich tribute to LJP founder chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the PM was trying to sail on two boats.

“PM didn’t mention LJP. He’s trying to ride 2 horses at once & wants to rule Bihar on 1 of them. He’s released an election manifesto pledging 19 lakh jobs; a clear indication that BJP wants their CM in Bihar & retire Nitish Kumar. This is BJP & RSS’s plan,” Owaisi told news agency ANI on Friday.