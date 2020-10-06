The Bihar Post

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar stoops to conquer but LJP out to spoil his whole game-plan

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
NDA seat sharing deal, NDA deal, Nitsih KUmar, BJP, JDU, LJP, Chirag Paswan, LJP, RJD, Bihar polls, bihar polls 2020, Bihar, Bihar News
Nitish Kumar making the seat share announcement at a Press conference in Patna on Tuesday
Image Courtesy/ BJP
49

PATNA—The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on Tuesday finally announced the seat sharing deal.

As per the deal, both the BJP and the JD-U will contest elections on almost equal number of seats. While the BJP will contest on 121 seats, the JD-U will contest on 122 seats in 243-member Bihar assembly.

- Sponsored -

Both the parties will be allotting some seats to smaller allies from its quotas. While the BJP will give six-seven seats to the Vikashseel Insan party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni, the JD-U will give seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

This is considered a major climb-down by Nitish Kumar whose party, the JD-U, had been demanding for contesting elections on the formula adopted in 2010 when JD-U had contested on 141 seats and BJP on 102.

The JD-U currently has 71 members while the BJP has only 53 in 243-member Bihar assembly. The BJP manage to come back to power since Nitish broke alliance with the RJD midway and returned to the NDA.

“We will fight elections together and form our government again,” Nitish told the media in Patna on Tuesday.

You May Like this also

Rat delays Spicejet’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Unable to bear ignominy, Bihar rape…

Bihar Post Desk

He took pot shots at the LJP led by Chirag Paswan, son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, for speaking much against him and his government.

“Without our support, Ram Vilas Paswan would not have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha but now see how people are talking strangely,” Nitish said.

The BJP said it accepts the leadership of Nitish Kumar and would fight elections together with full force.

“Only those who accepts the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar will get place in the NDA,” warned state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

It is worth mentioning here that the LJP which is a key BJP ally at the Centre has announced to field candidates against the JD-U, party’s another ally, in Bihar this time.

The move is set to confuse the general voters and spoil the NDA show. Many, however, say the LJP’s move could mainly affect the JD-U’s chances in the elections.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5827 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Daredevil criminals shoot grade 10 girl…

Bihar Post Desk

Tejashwi masterstroke: RJD will provide…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar woman kills four-year-old son to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,761

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More