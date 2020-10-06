Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar stoops to conquer but LJP out to spoil his whole game-plan

PATNA—The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on Tuesday finally announced the seat sharing deal.

As per the deal, both the BJP and the JD-U will contest elections on almost equal number of seats. While the BJP will contest on 121 seats, the JD-U will contest on 122 seats in 243-member Bihar assembly.

Both the parties will be allotting some seats to smaller allies from its quotas. While the BJP will give six-seven seats to the Vikashseel Insan party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahni, the JD-U will give seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

This is considered a major climb-down by Nitish Kumar whose party, the JD-U, had been demanding for contesting elections on the formula adopted in 2010 when JD-U had contested on 141 seats and BJP on 102.

The JD-U currently has 71 members while the BJP has only 53 in 243-member Bihar assembly. The BJP manage to come back to power since Nitish broke alliance with the RJD midway and returned to the NDA.

“We will fight elections together and form our government again,” Nitish told the media in Patna on Tuesday.

He took pot shots at the LJP led by Chirag Paswan, son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, for speaking much against him and his government.

“Without our support, Ram Vilas Paswan would not have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha but now see how people are talking strangely,” Nitish said.

The BJP said it accepts the leadership of Nitish Kumar and would fight elections together with full force.

“Only those who accepts the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar will get place in the NDA,” warned state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

It is worth mentioning here that the LJP which is a key BJP ally at the Centre has announced to field candidates against the JD-U, party’s another ally, in Bihar this time.

The move is set to confuse the general voters and spoil the NDA show. Many, however, say the LJP’s move could mainly affect the JD-U’s chances in the elections.