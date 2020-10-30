Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar rejects Tejashwi’s 10 lakh job promise as ‘bogus’

PATNA—While employment remains the key poll issue in the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar has described RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s job promise to youths as “bogus”.

“These people say we will give you jobs…all this is bogus talk. They will say anything. They will try to mislead and confuse people,” NDTV quoted the chief minister as telling the voters.

- Sponsored -

Tejashwi who is Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for Bihar has gone to the voters promising 10 lakh jobs to the youths should his alliance government come to power.

This announcement has been drawing huge crowds of youths who are mad to attend his every rally.

According to reports, around 30 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bihar after losing jobs as a result of Corona-induced lockdown.

The migrants are still jobless and somehow managing to run their families with no or little job opportunities available in the state.

Although the state government conducted skill mapping of the migrants to arrange jobs for them yet the enforcement of model code has further come as a major impediment.