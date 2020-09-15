The Bihar Post

Bihar polls: HAM allotted ‘pan’, JAP given ‘scissor’ symbol

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
HAM, JAP, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pappu Yadav, Bihar, Bihar Polls, Bihar News
52

PATNA—Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) whose election symbol of telephone was seized by the Election Commission has been allotted new symbol ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Reports said the HAM headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi has been allotted election symbol of ‘pan’.

You May Like this also

‘MGNREGA man’ Raghuvansh…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP dependent on ‘borrow CM…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

HAM’s symbol was confiscated as the party failed to poll four percent votes in the two elections it contested.

Similarly, the Election Commission has allotted ‘scissor’ as poll symbol to Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by Pappu Yadav.

The JAP was earlier allotted ‘hockey stick’ symbol by the poll body.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5798 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Lalu rejects Raghuvansh’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Will contest on RJD’s ticket to…

Bihar Post Desk

AIIMS to RIMS: How Raghuvansh’s…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,434

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More