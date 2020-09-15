Bihar polls: HAM allotted ‘pan’, JAP given ‘scissor’ symbol

PATNA—Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) whose election symbol of telephone was seized by the Election Commission has been allotted new symbol ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Reports said the HAM headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi has been allotted election symbol of ‘pan’.

HAM’s symbol was confiscated as the party failed to poll four percent votes in the two elections it contested.

Similarly, the Election Commission has allotted ‘scissor’ as poll symbol to Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by Pappu Yadav.

The JAP was earlier allotted ‘hockey stick’ symbol by the poll body.