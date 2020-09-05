The Bihar Post

Bihar polls: Five reasons why Nitish’s move to go with Manjhi may not work

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has now roped in his former colleague Jitan Ram Manjhi to his company but it looks like the idea may not click for various reasons:

* Manjhi is a habitual turncoat changing parties at the drops of hats. He had also been changing his political constituencies more frequently and hence lacks credibility. He has contested elections from Fatehpur, Barachatti, Makhdumpur and Imamganj seats so far ad ditching the voters who elected him.

* Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has no support base. In the past two elections, it could barely poll little over 2 percent votes.

* LJP may revolt against Nitish which could leave the NDA in deep trouble. The party has already dropped hints about fielding candidates against the JD-U in Bihar assembly polls.

* LJP has been polling an average 7 percent votes in every elections—more than HAM’s, also the LJP has dedicated voters unlike Manjhi. So, the NDA will find itself in serious crisis if the LJP left.

* BJP is not said to be very happy with Manjhi’s move. It was BJP which had provided asylum to Manjhi when he was pushed out of the JD-U by Nitish Kumar in February 2015 but he first ditched his saffron partners to join the RJD and finally he returned to Nitish camp.

