Bihar polls: BJP opposes candidature of Gupteshwar Pandey from Buxur seat

PATNA—A day after Bihar’s former director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD-U with the ambition to contest elections from his home town Buxur assembly seat, the BJP has strongly objected to his contention. The BJP said Buxur has been the tradition seat of the party and that the party will field its own candidate from this seat.

“I don’t know on what basis the other party is staking claim over this (Buxur) seat. Only the NDA’s core team will decide who one will contest from where,” BJP MP from Buxur and Union minster of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has told a section of the media. He added that the Buxur is the traditional seat of the BJP and the party has plenty of suitable candidates.

Choubey’s reaction came after the Buxur district JD-U president recently claimed the party would field its candidate from this seat. “Everything is in the air. You will come to know very soon who will contest from this seat,” the minister added. The observation has left the former DGP in a peculiar situation.

Although Buxur has been the stronghold of the Congress since 1951, of late, the BJP had gained its foothold there. Of the five elections held since 2000, the BJP emerged victorious from this seat thrice in 2000, 2005 and 2010 but in the last 2015 assembly polls, it was captured by the Congress.

Only last week, the 1987 batch IPS official had resigned as DGP and finally he joined the JD-U of chief minister Nitish Kumar yesterday. Although it is still not clear as to from where Pandey will contest, speculations are rife that he could also be fielded as a candidate from Valmikinagar LS seat which has fallen vacant following the death of the JD-U candidate.

Not only Buxur but there are as many as 57 seats which are the bone of contention between the BJP and the JD-U. The reason behind this trouble is that in the past 2015 assembly elections, the JD-U had contested elections in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad and the Congress and managed to win good number of seats, thanks to the strong support base of the RJD.

As per the report, in the last elections there were 27 seats where the JD-U had defeated the BJP while on 22 seats, the BJP had defeated the JD-U. On eight seats, the margin of victory/defeat was little over 1,000 votes. Reports said the BJP is just not ready to leave its claim over traditional seats although it lost the elections in the last polls.